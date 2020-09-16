HHW Gaming: Sony Drops PS5 Price, Release Date & Tons of Gameplay Footage, Consider It Copped

The moment we have been patiently waiting for has arrived, and guess what? You won’t have pimp yourself out or sell a liver to get a PS5.
For months gamers have been speculating exactly how much the PS5 was going to cost. Turns out most guesses on the next-gen consoles price were astronomically wrong. The ball has been in Sony’s court ever since Microsoft revealed the price for the Xbox Series X ($499) and its less-powerful counterpart, the Xbox Series S ($299), following a huge “leak.” Sony still didn’t budge and didn’t rush and days later confirmed it had a showcase coming up solely focusing on the PS5.
Wednesday (Sept.15), Sony did not mess around, and it showed off a lot of games, a good number of them being PS5 exclusives that will be available when the PS5 launches and we will get to those in a second. But the most essential information was the price and release date of the consoles, and we are happy to report both versions of the PS5 will not hurt your pockets. The PlayStation 5 Digital Version will cost $399 while the regular console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will cost $499. Not a massive difference from the competition at all.
As for the release date, mark your calendars; the PS5 will be available on November 12, in seven key markets U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, before rolling out globally on November 19. Oh, and Sony snuck in the pre-order information revealing that process begins Thursday (Sept.16) at select retailers. So you better be ready as soon as that link goes live.
Oh, and one more thing before we get into the games they showed off, Sony also announced that PS5 owners will have access to PlayStation top-tier PS4 titles at launch thanks to PlayStation Plus Collection. Games like God of War, Bloodborne, Final Fantasy XV, Mortal Kombat X, Until Dawn, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Persona 5, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard are some of the titles you can look forward to playing on your new PS5.
Well, now that’s out of the way, let’s talk about the games. Sony came out swinging during the presentation showing us more phenomenal Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay.
We got even footage from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and learned that the multiplayer alpha demo will begin for PS4 owners this Friday (Sept.18) with pre-load beginning Thursday (Sept.17). Final Fantasy XIV is also coming to the PlayStation 5 and will be a console exclusive. There were many other games revealed as well, and you can peep all of the trailers in the gallery below, and good luck pre-ordering your PS5 tomorrow.
Photo: Sony/ PlayStation
1. Final Fantasy XVI – Awakening Trailer | PS5
No release date was announced, BUT we did to get our favorite summons like Shiva and Ifrit in action in the latest chapter in the Final Fantasy saga that will take place in a medieval fantasy-like setting.
2. Hogwarts Legacy – Official Reveal Trailer | PS5
The long-rumored Harry Potter open-world RPG has been finally revealed with this cinematic trailer. The game will allow players to visit locations they have come to know from the legendary novels and insanely-popular movies when Hogwarts Legacy arrives in 2021.
3. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – Announcement Trailer | PS5
If you’re like us, we L O V E D Devil May Cry 5 on the current-gen console, so if you’re wondering if we are hyped about this special edition of the game coming to PS5, HELL YEAH WE ARE. This version of the game will be fully updated and will take full advantage of the PS5’s insane gaming power. Oh, and you will also now be able to play with Vergil when the game arrives alongside the PS5. PS4 owners, don’t fret; you will be able to play with Vergil via a DLC.
4. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Nowhere Left to Run Teaser Trailer | PS5
Not much needs to be said, it’s Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Oh and PS4 owners you get to try out the multiplayer this Friday (Sept.18). COD: Black Ops Cold War will be available when the PS5 launches.
5. Oddworld: Soulstorm – Molluck Returns Trailer | PS5
Our favorite weird-ass alien Abe is back and Oddworld: Soulstorm promises to be “Bigger, bolder, badder, odder…the platformer evolves!”
6. Resident Evil Village – 2nd Trailer | PS5
YES, we are excited for a new chapter in the Resident Evil franchise. Also, we already anticipate being scared shitless playing this game. We not playing this in the dark when Resident Evil Village arrives in 2021.
7. Deathloop – Two Birds One Stone – Official Gameplay Trailer 2 | PS5
Death Loop is a time-manipulating shooter and we are extremely intrigued to get our hands on this game.
8. Demon’s Souls Remake – Official Gameplay | PS5 Showcase
Demon’s Souls is getting a complete overhaul, and it looks absolutely gorgeous on the PS5, and yes, it’s exclusive to the console.
9. Five Nights At Freddy’s: Security Breach – Teaser Trailer | PS5
Don’t know much about this game but it’s a new entry in the FNAF franchise that is very popular.
10. God of War: Ragnarok – Teaser Trailer | PS5 Showcase
The follow-up to one of the best PS4 games is coming next year. While the teaser doesn’t show anything, just hear Kratos tell his son to get ready for Ragnarok got us hyped enough.
11. Fortnite – Unreal Engine 4 Gameplay | PS5
It’s Fortnite on the PS5. Nothing more needs to be said.