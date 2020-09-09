HHW Gaming: Microsofts Reveals Release Date & Price For Xbox Series X & More Launch Details

Microsoft has officially put all of its next-generation cards on the table.

Due to a leak shared by Windows Central, Microsoft confirmed the $299 price for the less-powerful Xbox Series S next-gen console but still left its release date in the air while promising to share new info with us “soon.” Well, that information came a lot sooner than we thought it would.

I know it's been a wait for price, date, pre-order date. Thanks to the community for their support and encouragement 🙂 Great to see the reactions, really proud of how the team handled the unscripted announce (was supposed to be next week but oh well…). Can't wait for launch. https://t.co/CxXWDVmmNw — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) September 9, 2020

Wednesday (Sept.9), Microsoft also confirmed the $499 price for the Xbox Series S’s power big brother console, the Xbox Series X. We now also know both consoles will launch on November 10, and pre-orders will begin September 22. When both next-gen consoles arrive, they will hit shelves without its first-party launch exclusive Halo Infinite, which got its wig pushed back till 2021. Microsoft has a plan for that to appease those who plan on purchasing either of the consoles.

Ubisoft also revealed that its major titles, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion, will both drop a week early on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S and will feature cross-save functionality. Xbox Series X and Series S owners can also look forward to playing Gears Tactics and Dirt 5 at launch as well.

Those won’t be the only games either. You will also have access to a massive library of games that lived on the original Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One, thanks to Xbox Games Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass PC. Microsoft also announced EA Play membership will be bundled in both streaming subscriptions beginning this holiday. Speaking on the decision to add EA Play membership tot both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC, Mike Blank, VP, EA Strategic Growth, stated:

“Delivering EA Play to Xbox Game Pass members contributes to our vision of connecting players to the games they love and each other, wherever they want to play. After 5 years of delivering subscription services to the Xbox community, we are excited to make it easier for them to enjoy both memberships together.”

Microsoft also confirmed a new payment plan option called Xbox All Access that will expand to 12 countries this holiday season. Gamers will be able to choose the next-gen Xbox console that suits them best and will have access to Xbox Games Pass Ultimate (access to over 100 high-quality games and online multiplayer with Xbox Live Gold) for just $24.99 a month for 24 months – with no upfront cost.

That’s what you call a sweet deal.

With Microsoft showing all of its cards, all eyes are on Sony, who doesn’t seem pressured at all to drop any details in regards to PS5’s price and release date.

Photo: Microsoft / Xbox