HHW Gaming: GameStop Announces It Will Have More PS5 Preorders Available Online & In-Store

Looks like GameStop might be your saving grace if you’re looking for a PS5 console.

If you missed out on securing a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition last week, GameStop is giving you another chance. The retail chain announced that it will have additional PS5 preorders available online and at select GameStop store locations. In their announcement, they did warn that customers will have to act fast because they will definitely sell out insanely fast.

GameStop also confirmed trade-in deals that will help knock down the price of the PS5.

$200 – XBOX ONE X, PS4 PRO

$175 – NINTENDO SWITCH, PS4 1TB

$125 – NINTENDO SWITCH LITE, XBOX ONE S, PS4 500GB

$100 – XBOX ONE 500GB

This announcement comes on the heels of Sony’s apology to gamers for its chaotic preorder launch that also promised more PS5 consoles would be available in the coming days. It also follows Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Series S preorder event, which was also a mess despite the company strategically planning the event in the wake of retailers jumping the gun with PS5 preorder links.

So again, we wish you all good luck, and if you decide to leave the safety of your home to preorder a PS5 at your local GameStop, we ask you to do it safely and mask-up. Rona is still out there lurking.

—

Photo: Sony / PlayStation