HHW Gaming: Latest ‘NBA 2K21″ Patch Improves Dribbling, Brings Other Fixes & Adjustments

NBA 2K21 first patch came almost immediately after the game’s launch and fixed A LOT of issues that the 2K community had with the game. Now it’s time for the second patch.

The team at Visual Concepts is working hard and making sure the NBA 2K21 continues to get better over time. In this second patch, the game’s dribbling system gets some balance adjustments to give you more options as you are taking ankles. Other improvements include some graphical issues, player likeness improvements for the 2K21’s cover athlete Damian Lillard, improvements to the shot meter, and more.

You can peep everything the patch addresses below.

General

Fixed an issue that would lead to players getting removed from online matches when greening shots due to divergent settings.

Improved audio logic for PA announcer, crowd, halftime and studio show, sideline reporting, and special guest commentators.

Player likeness improvements for Damian Lillard.

Improved art, lighting, and text readability for various menus throughout the game.

Fixed a rare hang that could have happened upon joining the 2K Beach Neighborhood from a friend invite in the Squad app.

Fixed a minor graphical issue when the Tall Scrunch Socks and the Compression Pants were used together.

Fixed an issue that was causing existing tattoos to disappear when applying new tattoos in the Neighborhood.

Fixed a hang that would happen occasionally when using the Nav Menu in the Neighborhood while also using the Playa Del 2K (MyCOURT) menu.

Fixed a display issue in the Boost Stand where the price would sometimes be displayed incorrectly.

For Neighborhood Park/Rec/Pro Am games, the Ball Handle requirement to unlock Pro Dribble Moves has been lowered to 80.

Moved Park dribble moves to L3 (left stick click) for more consistent dribbling controls.

Improved frame rate performance for the Switch version of the game.

Fixed a PC-only issue where the user might get stuck on the Pro Stick Aiming selector screen at the main menu.

Gameplay

Increased the size of the shot meter, based on feedback from the community.

Reduced first step acceleration (aka “speedboost”) out of certain dribble moves.

Lowered the effectiveness of pull-up jump shots.

Fixed an issue that was causing CPU big men defenders to get matched up against guards.

Added the ability for more moves to yield ankle breakers and defensive reactions.

Improved responsiveness of shots coming from certain post moves.

Excellent Release jumper animations now play with green center-aimed shots on the Pro Stick.

Fixed a Pro Stick shooting exploit that allowed for easy aiming when holding the Pro Stick prior to receiving a catch.

General improvements to defensive movement, including more responsive shifts, cuts, and stops.

MyCAREER

Optimized performance, camera angles, and other visual elements for scenes in The Long Shadow .

. Fixed an issue where if a player skipped the story in-between high school games, their injury carried over to the NBA.

General stability improvements in college games.

Fixed an issue where the Takeover meter may fail to increase in certain cases.

Fixed an issue where halftime would sometimes not trigger during MyPLAYER Builder games.

Fixed an issue where coach wouldn’t put you in the game during overtime games in high school.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause the Game Recap Totals screen to not display properly following MyCAREER NBA games.

Fixed a hang that could happen when a jump ball was triggered in MyCOURT’s new Personal Workout drill.

Fixed a hang that could happen for PC users when using the mouse to customize the Gatorade GX Bottle.

MyTEAM

Adjusted Single-Player Triple Threat and Triple Threat Online difficulties, based on community feedback.

Added a new page to the back of Player Cards that lists the Upgradable Badges for that player.

Fixed a hang that could happen during the lineup matchups overlay from the Domination menu.

Fixed an Xbox One only issue that allowed the game clock to continue counting down while inbounding the ball.

Improved physics for Ball Drops.

MyLEAGUE / MyGM

New NBA Playoffs Mode bracket, matching the start of the current Playoffs.

Fixed an issue when overlays appeared with the incorrect year in WNBA Playoff mode.

Many more fixes included to improve the overall experience of NBA 2K21 across all game modes.

Photo: 2K / NBA 2K21