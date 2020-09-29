Curren$y & Harry Fraud “The Crow’s Nest,” 112 “Looking For Love” & More | Daily Visuals 9.28.20

Curren$y and Harry Fraud have been dropping so many visuals as of late that if a week went by without some new work from them you’d think something might’ve happened to these gentlemen.

Continuing to grind like tomorrow isn’t guaranteed, Curren$y and Harry Fraud return with some new visuals to “The Crow’s nest” which features Curren$y giving his other car collection some nifty paint jobs while burning on some trees.

And back from the 90’s, 112 looks to get back in the baby making music game and in their clip for “Looking For Love,” Mike and Slim hit the private resort where they swoon some women to come see them. 112 without Q and Daron seems weird. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from MURS, BIA featuring Lil Durk, and more.

CURREN$Y & HARRY FRAUD – “THE CROW’S NEST”

112 – “LOOKING FOR LOVE”

MURS – “THE BATTLE”

BIA FT. LIL DURK – “SAME HANDS”

TRINIDAD JAMES – “COU$ COU$”

ABBY JASMINE FT. SMOKE DZA – “FIRST DAY OUT”

RUSS FT. KEHLANI – “TAKE YOU BACK”