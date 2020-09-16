2 Chainz ft. Lil Wayne “Money Maker,” Curren$y ft. Rick Ross “Mugello Red” & More | Daily Visuals 9.15.20

We’re only a few weeks away from 2 Chainz dropping his latest album, So Help Me God, and with the drop date steadily approaching the artist formerly known as Tity Boi has dropped some new visuals to build some buzz for his eight studio project.

Taking viewers back to school for his visuals to the Lil Wayne assisted “Money Maker,” Chainz and Weezy incorporate the talents of some HBCU marching bands and cheerleaders who serve as eye candy while the two rappers ball out on the football field.

Elsewhere, Curren$y keeps his affinity for exotic automobiles alive and well, and in his clip to “Mugello Red” links up with Rick Ross to burn some trees, flaunt some rides, and toast to the good life.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from REKS, Peso Peso featuring Slim Thug, and more.

2 CHAINZ FT. LIL WAYNE – “MONEY MAKER”

CURREN$Y FT. RICK ROSS – “MUGELLO RED”

REKS – “ANIMAL KINGDOM”

PESO PESO FT. SLIM THUG – “LAMB CHOPS”

M1LLIONZ – “LAGGA”

SHADY BABYS FT. STRICK – “SHADY BABY”

SAMMIE FT. DJ LUKE NASTY – “ALL NIGHT”

CYN SANTANA – “YOU REMEMBER”