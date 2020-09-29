HHW Gaming: ‘Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath’ All Hallow’s Eve Skin Pack Draws Inspiration From Iconic Horror Movie Characters

Despite COVID-19 more than likely going to rain on Halloween’s parade this year but things are still going to get spooky in the world of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath.

Mortal Kombat 11 has been out a year and a few months, and the folks at NetherRealm have been keeping the game fresh with character skins, in-game events, tournaments, new playable characters, and, of course, the Aftermath expansion. Announced today (Sept.29), players can now download the new Hallow’s Eve character skin pack that brings that spooky energy back to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath right in time for Halloween.

The new skin pack features three new character skins that draw inspiration from our favorite horror characters. D’Vorah is delivering deadly care thanks to her “Bad Medicine” look. Sub-Zero gives us Game of Thrones vibes but with a chill factor to it with his “Blizzard King” skin. Finally, Johnny Cage would make Michael J Fox with his “Beast Within” drip take a page out of the classic film, Teen Wolf.

This latest skin pack follows the Summer Heat Skin Pack, Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack, and “Thanks a Million” Johnny Cage character skin. All can be purchased for $39.99 alone or for $49.99 as part of the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle.

You can see the characters in action in their new Halloween-inspired looks in the trailer below.

—

Photo: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios