Jordan Brand Intros REAL TALK Content Series Hosted By Angela Rye

You know it’s real when even Michael Jordan is woke. Today (Sept. 30), Jordan Brand announced a new content series titled REAL TALK that will delve into socio-political issues facing the Black community and will be hosted by social commentator and political analyst Angela Rye.

REAL TALK aims to tap into core issues surrounding the Black community by featuring convos with guests from the sports world and entertainment with hopes of creating real solutions that can be acted on.

The first episode premieres on Wednesday, October 7 and will stream on Jordan Brand’s YouTube and Instagram channels. The scheduled special guests include JB athlete and NBA star Chris Paul and writer/activist Baratunde Thurston.

This is only JB’s latest salvo in the fight for social justice. In June, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand announced they were donating $100M to social justice causes over the next decade, to start.

In order to kick off REAL TALK, JB released an announcement trailer utilizing footage from employees, athletes, activists and of course the brand’s namesake, Air Jordan. Yep, Black Lives Matter.

Watch below.