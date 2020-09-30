CLOSE
HomeNews

Jordan Brand Intros REAL TALK Content Series Hosted By Angela Rye

Black Lives Matter at the house that Michael Jordan built.

Angela Rye x Real Talk

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

You know it’s real when even Michael Jordan is woke. Today (Sept. 30), Jordan Brand announced a new content series titled REAL TALK that will delve into socio-political issues facing the Black community and will be hosted by social commentator and political analyst Angela Rye.

REAL TALK aims to tap into core issues surrounding the Black community by featuring convos with guests from the sports world and entertainment with hopes of creating real solutions that can be acted on.

The first episode premieres on Wednesday, October 7 and will stream on Jordan Brand’s YouTube and Instagram channels. The scheduled special guests include JB athlete and NBA star Chris Paul and writer/activist Baratunde Thurston.

This is only JB’s latest salvo in the fight for social justice. In June, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand announced they were donating $100M to social justice causes over the next decade, to start.

In order to kick off REAL TALK, JB released an announcement trailer utilizing footage from employees, athletes, activists and of course the brand’s namesake, Air Jordan. Yep, Black Lives Matter.

Watch below.

 

Black Lives Matter , Jordan Brand

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
10 itemsDonald Trump vs Joe Biden in first presidential debate
#Debates2020: 5 Important Moments From President Donald Trump & Joe Biden’s Debate
09.30.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close