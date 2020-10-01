Action Bronson “Golden Eye,” Diamond D ft. Snoop Dogg & Case “Turn It Up” & More | Daily Visuals 9.30.20

Action Bronson’s been M.I.A. for quite some time now what with the various other gigs he’s got going for him on TV and the internet, but now the plus sized Queens rapper returns with some new material and new visuals.

Returning to the rap game with some new visuals to “Golden Eye,” Action Bronson gets cinematic with it and gets his Avatar on with… a dolphin?! A diesel dolphin at that but still we would’ve never thought Bronson would choose that mammal to be if he had the choice.

A couple of OG’s meanwhile link up to get it popping as Diamond D, Snoop Dogg and Case get the animated treatment for their cartoon clip to “Turn It Up.” Even their cartoon versions role harder than most fools in real life.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tory Lanez, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

ACTION BRONSON – “GOLDEN EYE”

DIAMOND D FT. SNOOP DOGG & CASE – “TURN IT UP”

MACHINE GUN KELLY – “DRUNK FACE”

TORY LANEZ – “MOST HIGH”

QUANDO RONDO – “SOLDIER”

RUGRAT OD FT. MILL TIKET – “REAL RIGHT”

BLACC ZACC FT. FOOGIANO – “KNEW DAT”

TOOSII & SUMMER WALKER – “LOVE CYCLE”