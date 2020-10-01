Jay-Z & Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance Helps Change California’s Probation System

Looks like Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s prison reform efforts are finally starting to bear some fruits as at least one Governor has got the ball rolling on some change to the way the criminal justice system works for minorities.

TMZ is reporting that REFORM Alliance, which is spearheaded by Jay, Meek and Michael Rubin, has just scored it’s first major feather in it’s hat as California Governor Gavin Newsom has just signed a bill into law that REFORM had been pushing for like crazy to get some attention.

Newsom just put pen to paper on AB 1950 … legislation which will drastically reshape Cali’s probation system and give hundreds of thousands of Californians a better shot at exiting the criminal justice system for good.