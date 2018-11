[ooyala code=”NpbG43MzolrtJBwPMswxztdM1rKbD1ve”]

Drake’s Producer Boi-1da Interview

Hip-Hop Wired caught up with super producer Boi-1da as he discussed helping put Drake on the map.

Peep the interview as he also discusses working on Dr. Dre’s “Detox” and who he felt was the Best MC between Drake, Eminem, Kanye West and Lil Wayne on “Forever.”

Peep More Exclusive Videos Here