PRICE Gets It Poppin’ On New Kota The Friend Assisted Single “MAYA”

Looks like Wyclef Jean has some friendly competition on his hands. No, we don’t mean anything in court or on the streets, we’re talking about his new labelmate, PRICE—commonly known as one half of the rap duo, Audio Push.

the rapper/producer/writer has decided to go the solo route and with his dolo debut CLRD set to drop on October 16, PRICE is looking to build buzz with his latest single, “MAYA.”

Featuring the Brooklyn born Kota The Friend, the head boppin’ melodic tune features PRICE flowing to the beat with the expertise you’d expect from a rap vet while spitting gems like, “But then we hear stupid sh*t like ‘You know, Black people kill each other the most’/as if it ain’t human nature to kill and attack whatever is close/whatever comes with a negative approach is another way to put a rope on our throats.”

Dope ish!

Check out PRICE’s “MAYA,” an homage to the late great Maya Angelou, below and let us know if you’ll be checking for CLRD when it drops next Friday.