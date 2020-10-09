HHW Gaming: Sega Reportedly Working On A Dreamcast Mini Retro Console, We Would Love To See It

Nintendo currently owns the retro console market, thanks to the NES and SNES classic. SEGA tried to grab a piece of that pie with the Genesis mini, which wasn’t as well-received. But, reports hint at SEGA trying again, this time with a beloved console gamers have been asking for.

Word on the video game streets is that SEGA is reportedly going to follow up on the SEGA Genesis Mini and Game Gear Micro (Japan exclusive) with a retro version of the fan-favorite Dreamcast.

In an interview with Famitsu, Yosuke Okunari, who is in charge of developing the mini consoles for SEGA, hinted at what mini console gamers can expect from the company. In the interview translated by Siliconera,, Okunari said:

“I think for the next one, we may go with a concept close to the Mega Drive Mini. If I have to say some names, it could be an SG-1000 Mini or a Dreamcast Mini…”

If you don’t know what the SG-1000 is and we don’t expect you to, it was a very limited home console that dropped back in 1983 before SEGA dropped the Master System to rival the Nintendo Famicom. Because the SG-1000 didn’t slap, it’s safe to assume that SEGA will go with Dreamcast Mini.

Whatever retro console SEGA decides to go with, don’t expect it to come any time soon.

“The Game Gear Micro is only sold domestically in Japan. When we do the next one, I feel like the project scope will be much bigger as we gaze upon the world. So we won’t be able to release it at this time the next year or two years after the Mega Drive Mini. We can’t make it that quickly [laughs].”

We got our fingers crossed on that. If they do decide to drop a Dreamcast Mini, what games would you like to see on it? Let us know in the console below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz