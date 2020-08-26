HHW Gaming: Nintendo Reportedly Gearing Up To Drop A Upgraded Switch In 2021

Looks like Nintendo won’t be left out the next-gen conversation if this report is accurate.

Taiwan’s Economic Daily News and Bloomberg are both reporting that Nintendo is gearing up to drop an “upgraded” Nintendo Switch model. The Economic Daily News reports that its supply chain sources say the hybrid console will arrive in 2021. If true, this would be the first significant upgrade to the Nintendo Switch since its release back in March 2017.

So what exactly would be new with the upgraded Nintendo Switch? According to Bloomberg, Nintendo is looking to add “computing power and 4K high-definition graphics,” a much-welcomed addition that fans of the console would surely appreciate. But that’s not all either, as far as software, Nintendo has been relatively quiet with no big-name titles coming this year, but that could be for a reason. According to the report, the company could be planning to release big games like Metroid Prime 4 or the sequel The Legend of Zelda: Breath of The Wild alongside the new Switch to take advantage of the upgraded Switch’s new hardware.

Despite Sony and Microsoft currently being the talk of the video game world thanks to the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Nintendo is laying low this upcoming holiday season and understandably so. The current Nintendo Switch is still selling exceptionally well thanks in large part to Animal Crossing: New Horizons helping Nintendo move 61 million Switch consoles as of the end of July. In fact, if you tried to purchase a Switch recently, you might have been down on your luck with the console being hard to find.

Nintendo has said it has resolved the bottleneck issue it was encountered during the production of the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite consoles. BUT if you have checked the web, you will still be hard-pressed to find a console available at retail price. We don’t expect the demand to die down as we head into the fall, and the COVID-19 pandemic still keeps people inside looking for ways to keep themselves entertained.

—

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty