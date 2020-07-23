HHW Gaming: ‘Halo Infinite’ & More Games Coming To Xbox Series X Unveiled During Xbox’s Games Showcase

Yesterday (Jul.22), Microsoft got gamers hyped for its Xbox Games Reveal event by showing off the box art for Halo Infinite. Thursday (Jul.23), we finally got to see what Master Chief’s next adventure looks like in action plus other games.

We’re not even going to lie to you when it comes to the excitement factor around next-gen consoles, Sony is clearly ahead in that department with the PS5. Microsoft is looking to close that gap, and the only way it can do that is by showing off what games is coming to the Xbox Series X.

Today the focus was clearly on the games that will be offered through Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass and the Xbox Series X compatible titles that will be available on Xbox One before the Xbox Series X even launches. As previously revealed, gamers can upgrade those titles bought on the Xbox One for free through the Xbox Smart Delivery program system that will instantly give those titles the next-gen boost when loaded onto the Xbox Series X. It seems Microsoft’s strategy is to ensure that gamers have an extensive library ahead of the next-generation consoles holiday launch.

Kicking off the event, of course, was Halo Infinite, obviously the crown jewel of Xbox Series X. Not only did we get some more backstory for the upcoming title.

That’s not all either, we were also blessed with 8-minutes of gameplay showing off the new features. What stands out, even more, is that the game isn’t just a typical first-person shooter, it will not be open world.

Halo Infinite wasn’t the only game shown off, there were plenty of others. Whether they get you excited for the Xbox Series X is another matter. You can check out the trailers for all of the other titles coming to the new console below. Let us know in the comment section below if you’re hyped for the Xbox Series X.

Photo: 343 Industries / HALO Infinite