“Donda West Law” Passed By Senate

The California Senate passed a bill Thursday inspired by the death of Kanye West’s mother. If approved by California GovernorArnold Schwarzenegger, the “Donda West Law” would “prohibit performance of electronic cosmetic facial surgery unless, within 30 days before the procedure, a physical examination is conducted and written clearance for surgery is provided.”

The lawmaker primarily responsible for the bill, Assemblywoman Wilmer Amina Carter, believes the bill will save lives. She told the L.A. Times:

“Sometimes patients may think they are well enough for cosmetic surgery, but in reality are not. This bill will potentially save lives.”

Donda West passed away in 2007 at the age of 58 from complications with cosmetic surgery. While she did not have “electronic facial surgery,” West went under the knife for a tummy tuck and breast reduction, allegedly without having a proper physical beforehand. She ultimately died from preexisting coronary and multiple postoperative factors following surgery.