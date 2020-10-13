Samsung’s Newest Smartphones, Smart Watches & More On Sale During Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has finally arrived, and Samsung is offering a ton of deals on all of its latest devices.

Prime Day, the annual sale available to Prime members, is back, and Amazon is hoping that event that rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday and usually rakes in an estimated $5 billion in transactions will keep the same energy during a global pandemic. Many company’s take part during Prime Day, the Korean tech giant, Samsung, being one of them is offering big deals on all of its devices, ranging from its latest lineup of smartphones like the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, its S7 tablets, and 8K televisions you’re going to need when PS5 and Xbox Series X drops.

Let’s step into the deals below that will all live on both Amazon and on Samsung.com separately.

Galaxy Smartphones Amazon Deals

Galaxy S20 Ultra: Take $350 OFF

Take $350 OFF Galaxy S20+: Take $300 OFF

Take $300 OFF Galaxy 20: Save up to $250 OFF

Save up to $250 OFF Galaxy S10/S10 Lite : Discounted by $175

: Discounted by $175 Galaxy Note20/Note20 Ultra : Take $250 OFF

: Take $250 OFF Galaxy A71 5G : Take $180 OFF

: Take $180 OFF Galaxy A21: Take $50 off

Galaxy Smart Watches

Galaxy Watch Active2 : Save up to $70 OFF ( DAY 2 ONLY )

: Save up to $70 OFF ( ) Galaxy Watch LTE : Save up to $60 OFF ( DAY 2 ONLY )

: Save up to $60 OFF ( ) Galaxy Watch3 – 45mm LTE : Save $30 OFF

: Save $30 OFF Galaxy Watch3 – 41mm LTE : Save $30 OFF

: Save $30 OFF Galaxy Watch3 – 45mm BT : Save $30 OFF

: Save $30 OFF Galaxy Watch3 – 41mm BT : Save $30 OFF

: Save $30 OFF Galaxy Watch Active – 44mm LTE : Save $70 OFF

: Save $70 OFF Galaxy Watch Active- 40mm LTE : Save $70 OFF

: Save $70 OFF Galaxy Active Watch – 40mm BT: Save $70 OFF

Galaxy Buds

Galaxy Buds : Take $41 OFF Galaxy Buds ( DAY 2 ONLY )

: Take $41 OFF Galaxy Buds ( ) Galaxy Buds+: Take $30 Off

Galaxy Tablets

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 : Save up to $80 OFF

: Save up to $80 OFF Galaxy Tab Active2: Take $105 OFF

Take $105 OFF Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Take up to $100 OFF

Take up to $100 OFF Galaxy Tab S7/S7+: Take up to $150 OFF

Take up to $150 OFF Galaxy Tab A 8.0: Save $50 OFF

Save $50 OFF Galaxy Tab S5e: Take up to $50 OFF

Galaxy Laptops

Galaxy Book S: Up to $200 OFF

Up to $200 OFF Galaxy Book Ion: Take $200 OFF

4K and 8K TVs

Q900T 85” 8K TV discounted from $9,999 to $6,999

8K TV discounted from $9,999 to $6,999 Q900T 75” 8K TV discounted from $6,499 to $4,999

8K TV discounted from $6,499 to $4,999 Q900T 65” 8K TV discounted from $4,499 to $3,999

8K TV discounted from $4,499 to $3,999 Q800T 75” 8K TV discounted from $4,999 to $3,299

8K TV discounted from $4,999 to $3,299 Q60T 85” 4K TV discounted from $2,699 to $1,999

4K TV discounted from $2,699 to $1,999 Q60T 75” 4K TV discounted from $1,699 to $1,199

4K TV discounted from $1,699 to $1,199 Q60T 50” 4K TV discounted from $649 to $499

4K TV discounted from $649 to $499 Q70T 82” 4K TV discounted from $2,999 to $1,999

4K TV discounted from $2,999 to $1,999 Q90T 55” 4K TV discounted from $1,799 to $1,299

SSD Deals

T5 2TB: with 14% savings

with 14% savings 860 PRO lines: Up to 29% savings (or up to $270 savings on 4TB)

Up to 29% savings (or up to $270 savings on 4TB) EVO Select micro SD cards for 256 & 512GB: Up to 20% savings

The following deals will live on Samsung.com for the company’s “Great October Sale.”

Galaxy Tab S7/S7+ : Take up to $150 OFF

: Take up to $150 OFF Galaxy Buds+: Take $30 OFF

Take $30 OFF Galaxy Watch3: Take $30 OFF

Take $30 OFF Galaxy Watch Active2 : Save up to $70 OFF

: Save up to $70 OFF Galaxy Tab S6 Lite : Take up to $100 OFF

: Take up to $100 OFF Galaxy Tab A 8 . 0 : Save $50 OFF

. : Save $50 OFF Galaxy Watch Active: Take $60 OFF

