Samsung’s Newest Smartphones, Smart Watches & More On Sale During Amazon Prime Day

Samsung is offering big deals on all of its devices, ranging from its latest lineup of smartphones like the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, its S7 tablets, and 8K televisions

Samsung Amazon Prime Day Deals

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has finally arrived, and Samsung is offering a ton of deals on all of its latest devices.

Prime Day, the annual sale available to Prime members, is back, and Amazon is hoping that event that rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday and usually rakes in an estimated $5 billion in transactions will keep the same energy during a global pandemic. Many company’s take part during Prime Day, the Korean tech giant, Samsung, being one of them is offering big deals on all of its devices, ranging from its latest lineup of smartphones like the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, its S7 tablets, and 8K televisions you’re going to need when PS5 and Xbox Series X drops. 

Let’s step into the deals below that will all live on both Amazon and on Samsung.com separately.

Galaxy Smartphones Amazon Deals 

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

  • Galaxy S20 Ultra: Take $350 OFF
  • Galaxy S20+: Take $300 OFF
  • Galaxy 20: Save up to $250 OFF
  • Galaxy S10/S10 Lite: Discounted by $175
  • Galaxy Note20/Note20 Ultra: Take $250 OFF
  • Galaxy A71 5G: Take $180 OFF
  • Galaxy A21: Take $50 off

Galaxy Smart Watches

Samsung Event 2020

Source: Samsung / Samsung Mobile

  • Galaxy Watch Active2: Save up to $70 OFF (DAY 2 ONLY)
  • Galaxy Watch LTE: Save up to $60 OFF (DAY 2 ONLY)
  • Galaxy Watch3 – 45mm LTE: Save $30 OFF
  • Galaxy Watch3 – 41mm LTE: Save $30 OFF
  • Galaxy Watch3 – 45mm BT: Save $30 OFF
  • Galaxy Watch3 – 41mm BT: Save $30 OFF
  • Galaxy Watch Active – 44mm LTE: Save $70 OFF
  • Galaxy Watch Active- 40mm LTE: Save $70 OFF
  • Galaxy Active Watch – 40mm BT: Save $70 OFF

Galaxy Buds

Samsung Unpacked 2020

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

  • Galaxy Buds: Take $41 OFF Galaxy Buds (DAY 2 ONLY)
  • Galaxy Buds+: Take $30 Off

Galaxy Tablets

Samsung Event 2020

Source: Samsung / Samsung Mobile

  • Galaxy Tab A 10.1: Save up to $80 OFF
  • Galaxy Tab Active2: Take $105 OFF
  • Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Take up to $100 OFF 
  • Galaxy Tab S7/S7+: Take up to $150 OFF
  • Galaxy Tab A 8.0: Save $50 OFF
  • Galaxy Tab S5e: Take up to $50 OFF

Galaxy Laptops

Galaxy Book Ion

Source: Samsung / Samsung Electronics

  • Galaxy Book S: Up to $200 OFF
  • Galaxy Book Ion: Take $200 OFF

4K and 8K TVs

65" Class Q800T QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TV (2020)

Source: Samsung / Samsung Electronics

  • Q900T 85” 8K TV discounted from $9,999 to $6,999 
  • Q900T 75” 8K TV discounted from $6,499 to $4,999 
  • Q900T 65” 8K TV discounted from $4,499 to $3,999 
  • Q800T 75” 8K TV discounted from $4,999 to $3,299 
  • Q60T 85” 4K TV discounted from $2,699 to $1,999 
  • Q60T 75” 4K TV discounted from $1,699 to $1,199 
  • Q60T 50” 4K TV discounted from $649 to $499 
  • Q70T 82” 4K TV discounted from $2,999 to $1,999 
  •  Q90T 55” 4K TV discounted from $1,799 to $1,299

SSD Deals 

  • T5 2TB: with 14% savings 
  • 860 PRO lines: Up to 29% savings (or up to $270 savings on 4TB) 
  • EVO Select micro SD cards for 256 & 512GB: Up to 20% savings

The following deals will live on Samsung.com for the company’s “Great October Sale.

  • Galaxy Tab S7/S7+: Take up to $150 OFF  
  • Galaxy Buds+: Take $30 OFF  
  • Galaxy Watch3: Take $30 OFF  
  • Galaxy Watch Active2: Save up to $70 OFF  
  • Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: Take up to $100 OFF  
  • Galaxy Tab A 8.0: Save $50 OFF  
  • Galaxy Watch Active: Take $60 OFF

Photo: Samsung/ Bernard Smalls/@PhotosByBeanz

