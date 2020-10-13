Killer Mike To Earn Change Maker Recognition At Billboard Music Awards

Killer Mike is known for not only his savvy rapping abilities but also for his political activism and hard-hitting analysis. The Run The Jewels star will receive the first ever Change Maker Award during the Billboard Music Awards.

As reported by Billboard, the Change Maker Award “recognizes an artist or group that speaks truth to power through their music and celebrity.”

Born Michael Render, Killer Mike’s profile as a supporter of civil rights, social justice, and pushing positive change in the inner cities and other communities has become as much his calling as making music.

As one half of Run The Jewels with fellow revived Hip-Hop mainstay in El-P (Jaime Meline), KM’s alignment with Bernie Sanders and his tireless media run speaking on behalf of disenfranchised Georgians and others has elevated his profile tremendously in those spaces.

“This award highlights and recognizes the attributes of a true social justice warrior in the field of music who has made exemplary strides to lead the community in positive changemaking advocacy,” Datwon Thomas, MRC’s VP, cultural media and consulting producer for the Billboard Music Awards, said in a press statement. “In partnership with a diverse committee of colleagues at MRC and our cultural inclusion committee, BLAC, we selected Killer Mike for his contributions to the current movement and culture and his tangible efforts to make national and grassroots change.”

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards airs Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif. Kelly Clarkson is serving as the host for the largely virtual awards program.

—

Photo: Getty