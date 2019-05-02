Billboard Music Awards , red carpet
The Best & Worst Of The 2019 Billboard Red Carpet

Posted 6 hours ago

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Some of today’s hottest artists hit up the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1. While most of your faves came through with fire fits, there were definitely a few who struggled in the fashion department.

Below are some of the best and worst looks from the night.

1. Ella Mai gave us vampire chic.

Billboard Music Awards - Season 2019 Source:Getty

2. Drake shows off his many, many wins for the night.

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

3. Ciara showed a little leg.

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

4. Queen Naija and Clarence White clean up nice.

2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Cardi and Offset couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Source:WENN

6. Kareem “Biggs” Burke looked… interesting.

Billboard Music Awards - Season 2019 Source:Getty

7. Yung Miami wore lime green from head to toe.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Source:WENN

8. Not Terry Crews’ best red carpet look.

Billboard Music Awards - Season 2019 Source:Getty

9. Khalid came through sharp.

Billboard Music Awards - Season 2019 Source:Getty

10. Young Future was a fly lil man.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Source:WENN

11. Draya was in the building too.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Source:WENN

12. Lil Baby popped out in cheetah print.

Billboard Music Awards - Season 2019 Source:Getty

13. Priyanka Chopra was beautiful as usual.

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Source:WENN

14. Jennifer Hudson came through with an odd pantsuit look.

Billboard Music Awards - Season 2019 Source:Getty
