The Best & Worst Of The 2019 Billboard Red Carpet

Some of today’s hottest artists hit up the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1. While most of your faves came through with fire fits, there were definitely a few who struggled in the fashion department.
Below are some of the best and worst looks from the night.
1. Ella Mai gave us vampire chic.Source:Getty
2. Drake shows off his many, many wins for the night.Source:Getty
3. Ciara showed a little leg.Source:Getty
4. Queen Naija and Clarence White clean up nice.Source:Getty
5. Cardi and Offset couldn’t keep their hands off each other.Source:WENN
6. Kareem “Biggs” Burke looked… interesting.Source:Getty
7. Yung Miami wore lime green from head to toe.Source:WENN
8. Not Terry Crews’ best red carpet look.Source:Getty
9. Khalid came through sharp.Source:Getty
10. Young Future was a fly lil man.Source:WENN
11. Draya was in the building too.Source:WENN
12. Lil Baby popped out in cheetah print.Source:Getty
13. Priyanka Chopra was beautiful as usual.Source:WENN
14. Jennifer Hudson came through with an odd pantsuit look.Source:Getty
