Cardi B Gives Anatomy Lesson Addressing Fans Who Accused Her of Flashing Lady Parts

Cardi B had time for her haters, even in the middle of the 2019 Billboard Awards. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper clapped back at haters in real time who called her out for exposing what looked like her private parts in red carpet photo.

The incident in question occurred during a photo opportunity where Offset lifted his wife’s leg in a provocative matter while kissing her. The photo went viral and not because the two were sharing a tender moment but because it looked like Cardi’s lady parts made a special guest appearance at Billboard Awards.

if you see tweets, cardi b’s kitty cat was out 😬 pic.twitter.com/9vQBFrh8sI — Dominick👀☕️👌🏼 (@1324Dominick) May 2, 2019

Cardi who is never one to hold back chimed in on the fiasco brewing online in between changing outfits during the live broadcast of the award show. Cardi decided to post an NSFW video where it looked like she was wearing little to no clothing in the mirror to give her haters a quick anatomy lesson about Bardi’s body claiming the original photo was doctored.

“Y’all motherfu**kers going around showing this fu**in’ picture, now y’all PhotoShopping it even more like, ‘Cardi pu**y, Cardi pu**y. First of all, that ain’t my pu**y. My pu**y right here. This is where I birthed my daughter from. This right here, you know the part that shows when I go like this, that’s just my ass.”

“You know when you’ve got a fat ass, that shit gets fat right there? This part right here, this is the part that gives the d**k comfort. You know what I’m saying.”

She closed the lesson with a classic Cardi B clap back:

“Y’all wanna look at my pussy so bad, y’all shoulda went to see me when I was a motherfu**in’ stripper, and I was promoting myself. Now, too bad.”

While she was filming Offset made a quick cameo before hilariously hopping out of the shot.

Despite the fiasco, Cardi did win several Billboard Music Awards taking home the honors for Top Rap Song for her single “I Like It” and the Top Hot 100 Song for her feature on the Maroon 5 record “I Like It.” Hell of a night for Bardi, you can peep all the reactions to vaginagate and Offset’s quick cameo in the gallery below.

Photo: BRIDGET BENNETT / Getty