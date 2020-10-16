HHW Gaming: PS5 Owners Will Be Able To Record Party Chats & Drop Dime On Other Players

Wednesday (Oct.14), Sony had gamers absolutely upset after updating the firmware on their PS4 consoles. Now the company is clarifying the issue, and it’s not what gamer’s initially thought.

After PS4 owners happily downloaded the latest 8.0 firmware update, their moods quickly shifted to disgusted when they were met with a notice stating that Sony had the right to record their voice for moderation purposes. The outrage was very swift on social media, and gamer’s voiced their frustrations about the latest development.

Not only did sony break every ps4 due to how bad the update was, they're even recording us #PS4 pic.twitter.com/006eQznRdf — Mini (@_Minii17) October 14, 2020

Sony heard all of the complaints and decided it was in its best interest to clarify exactly what this new notice meant. You can all basically breathe a sigh of relief because Sony themselves won’t be recording you. In fact, it will be PS5 owners who will have the ability to record any shenanigans that take place in a party chat they are in, and they can send it to Sony.

Per Sony:

“Following this update, users are seeing a notification about Party Safety and that voice chats in parties may be recorded. Voice chat recording for moderation is a feature that will be available on PS5 when it launches and will enable users to record their voice chats on PS5 and submit them for moderation review. The pop up you’re seeing on PS4 right now is to let you know that when you participate in a chat with a PS5 user (post-launch), they may submit those recordings from their PS5 console to SIE.”

So if you’re one of those gamers who be in the chats saying some very racist problematic things, you should be very worried. If you’re not one of those who live to harass folks while playing video games, you have nothing to worry about. This sounds like it could be a beneficial tool to help curb online harassment that plagues the gaming community.

We wonder if this could also be used when playing games like Call of Duty, we all have experienced some extreme racism while playing the insanely-popular first-person shooter.

Sony’s clarification of the PS5’s voice recording feature wasn’t the only news the company shared. We also got a brief-in-depth look at the console’s new UI (user interface) as well. You can check that out the nearly 12-minute video that broke down what gamers can expect from the PlayStation 5 when it launches in November.

—

Photo: Sony / PlayStation