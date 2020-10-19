HHW Gaming: Sony Giving Away Free Black Lives Matter PS4 Theme

The PS5 is right around the corner, but Sony wanted to let folks know not to let that distract you from this one crucial fact, BLACK LIVES MATTER.

Monday (Oct.19), Sony announced that PS4 owners can download a free theme supporting the BLM movement featuring the rallying cry that was birthed following the tragic shooting of Trayvon Martin. The static theme features a Black and yellow design with a raised fist on the lower right corner with the Black Lives Matter located on the lower left side. It also has custom icons but lacks any special sound effects or ambient background music.

Show your support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement with this new PS4 theme, out now for free at PS Store. pic.twitter.com/mN1PnFHPdl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 19, 2020

This gesture marks the second time Sony has stood in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Following the unjust death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police officers, Sony announced it was delaying its PS5 reveal event out of respect of BLM supporters who took to the streets to demand justice for Floyd. The company also issued a statement denouncing the systemic racism and police violence that the Black community endures at an alarming rate.

Sony wasn’t alone. The video game community made its support for the Black Lives Matter very clear. Destiny 2 developer Bungie announced a BLM pin would be available in the game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone dropped Black Lives Matter in-game loading screens, and NBA 2K20 unveiled free “I Can’t Breath” and “Black Lives Matter” t-shirts for created players to wear in The Neighborhood.

Of course, there is always going to be the occasional hater. One Twitter user shared his disgust by proclaiming he would take his act to Xbox becuase of Sony’s gesture.

Thank you for helping me figure out which console to buy. I’ve been trying to decide what console to buy bc I can only afford one. And as far as I know Xbox hasn’t shown any support for BLM. So it looks like I’m going to be the proud owner of a new Xbox when I save enough money. — MadDogRick (@MadDogRick2) October 19, 2020

The troll was quickly reminded that Microsoft also had no issue pointing out that Black Lives Matter does indeed matter.

We love to see it. Salute to Sony.

