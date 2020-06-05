HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty’ Drops Black Lives Matter Loading Screen, MAGA Gamers Hate To See It

While there a still some companies to utter the words, the video game community hasn’t hesitated to acknowledge Black Lives Matter while standing in solidarity with Black protesters.

We can now add Activision/Infinity Ward’s insanely popular first-person shooter, Call of Duty to the allyship list. Gamers were pleasantly surprised to be greeted by a Black Lives Matter screen before engaging in gameplay following a quick update to the game. It reads:

“Our community is hurting. The systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stand for equality and inclusion. We stand against racism and injustice our Black community endures. Until change happens and Black Lives Matter, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.”

No lies detected.

The response to the move has been relatively positive on social media.

Of course, there were definitely some who are not too happy that their favorite video game is taking a stance and is pointing out that the lives of Black people — who also play video games — are important as well.

Damn, my favorite game … but I am done now — CTownJeff (@JeffinParma) June 5, 2020

Oh well, one less person we don’t have to hear during the chat abusing the N-word while catching L’s on Call of Duty. Speaking of in-game chat while Call of Duty is addressing the system racial problems that Black and people of color endure on a daily basis, they definitely should find a way to curb the racism that takes place during online gameplay.

BUT, we must give them credit, when it’s due, we’re also sure the MAGA clans in the game are BIG MAD they hate to see it and always be reminded of it, and we are here for it.

You can peep the reactions to Call of Duty’s Black Lives Matter shoutout in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / PS4 Screen Share