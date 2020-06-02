HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty’ Indefinitely Postpones Season Updates Out of Respect For Protests

We are truly in some sensitive times, and the video game world recognizes that.

As protests continue to happen across the United States and the rest of the world, video game companies are either making the correct decision to announce they are standing in solidarity with Black protestors by pushing back announcements, events, and now… game updates.

Call of Duty announced on Twitter that “now is not the time” for it to release seasonal updates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile.

“While we all look forward to playing the new season of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty: Mobile, now is not the time.”

“We are moving the launches of Modern Warfare Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 to later dates.”

“Right now, it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice, and change to be seen and heard.”

“We stand alongside you.”

Activision wasn’t alone either. PlayStation and EA Sports both announced they were pushing back reveal events. Naughty Dog even released a statement in support of #BlackLiveMatters as well.

Of course, the news of Season 4’s postponement was met with positive reactions, BUT some feel a video game update is more important than Black people demanding justice and voiced their “disappointment” in Call of Duty’s decision.

I'm never spending another dollar on this game. You just lost my money. Im so over you guys releasing stiff late all the time. You clearly said the last time you dropped content late that it "was a one time thing" and here you are lying and doing it again. — scott (@GoldnChild) June 2, 2020

You can peep all of the reactions to Call of Duty’s great decision in the gallery below.

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty: Modern Warfare