Miss Albania Denies Dating Kanye West [Photos]

Angela Martini Denies Dating Kanye

Miss Albania Angela Martini is denying reports that she’s dating G.O.O.D. Music head Kanye West.

News broke Monday that the beauty queen was the rapper’s latest girlfriend after The New York Daily News reported that they’d been “seeing each other for months.”

A source even told the paper,

“They are dating. I just don’t know if it’s exclusive.”

According to Martini herself however, those reports are completely false.

The Miss Universe hopeful released a statement to Global Grind denying reports that she’s dating Kanye saying,

“I find it funny that everyone is talking about me dating Kanye West when he is photographed on the balcony kissing some girl. What man in their right mind would be dating me and kissing some another girl?”

As previously reported Kanye was photographed kissing a blonde on a balcony believed to be French actress Virginie Maury.

Although Miss Albania denies that they’re daitng, the rapper was recently spotted in Cannes for the Cannes Film Festival with a mystery brunette.

Miss Albania is that you?

Check out more of Miss Albania and pictures of Ye in Cannes below.

