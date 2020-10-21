Dr. Dre’s Estranged Wife Demands A Copy Of Their Original Prenup

It’s beginning to look like Dr. Dre‘s divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Nicole Young, are going to be taking a lot longer than originally thought. The Hip-Hop icon’s soon to be ex-wife wants to get a close-up look at his “iron clad” prenuptial agreement.

TMZ is reporting after all the back-and-forth about what Dr. Dre should pay and what she’s entitled to, Nicole Young has filed legal doc demanding the Chronic rapper hand over the original “ironclad prenup” so she can take a look at what was originally agreed to.

Wait, now she asks for those papers?!

Apparently Dr. Dre has been fronting on providing her legal team with a copy of the original prenup this whole time and is taking legal action to ensure they get a copy before agreeing to officially going their separate ways.

She says because Dre hasn’t produced it … she doesn’t know which version of the alleged prenup he’s referring to, and calls his refusal to share the info an “intentional abuse” of the divorce process.