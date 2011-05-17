CLOSE
Beyonce To Drop “Run The World (Girls)” Video On American Idol

The countdown to the official video for Beyonce’s new single is officially on.
The platinum singer is slated to premiere the video for her latest track “Run The World (Girls)” Thursday on American Idol.

A Sony exec confirms that while the video was set to premiere last week on VEVO, it’s been pushed back to tomorrow’s two-hour Idol episode.

A teaser for the video was previously released showing Beyonce on top of a horse and leading and army of girls.

The video is directed by Francis Lawrence.

