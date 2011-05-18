Lil Kim Slams Keyshia Cole For Friendship With Nicki Minaj, “Your Friendship Got You A Flop”

Lil Kim Calls Out Keyshia Cole

Lil Kim is calling out Keyshia Cole for her ongoing friendship with Nicki Minaj, one she says gave the R&B singer a collaboration that flopped.

As previously reported Lil Kim made comments about Cole in January after Keyshia released her single “I Ain’t Through” featuring a verse from Nicki Minaj.

Kim took the track as a diss to herself and the Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige and threatened to “erase both Minaj and Cole’s “social security numbers” before later back peddling claiming that the media was blowing it out of proportion.

““I think this other Beyotch got a song with Keyshia Cole, right? Coming at me and the muthaFawkin’ other queen, Mary J. Blige. Me and my girl Mary J. Blige about to eat these Beyotches alive where they won’t even Fawking exist no more and erase their Fawking social security number! We gon’ remind them who the Fawk we are! I’m not playing with this Beyotch for 2011. I’m saying, we can rock together but Beyotch you ain’t taking nothing from me!”

Now after Keyshia Cole was snubbed from the BET award nominations, Kim is claiming that it’s her disloyalty to her that caused the singer to go unnoticed.

Taking to Twitter Kim laid into the songstress for letting Minaj disrespect her on the track and added one last piece of advice—choose your friends more wisely.

Defending herself Keyshia simply added that she and Kim were “never friends” and gave her props for her verse on their hit “Let It Go” which dropped soon after Lil Kim was released from jail.