HHW Gaming: Netflix Announces New Assassin’s Creed Live Adaptation Series

With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla just days away, Netflix announced that it will have its own original series based on the popular video game franchise.

Netflix dropped the news today that it will be teaming up with Ubisoft to bring Assassin’s Creed to the small screen and sharing a teaser in the form of the logo pictured above. Not many details were dropped along with the announcement. Still, we do know that Jason Altman (Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet) and Danielle Kreinik, who serves as Director of Television Development at Ubisoft, will serve as executive producers on the show.

In a press release, Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television, said about the forthcoming series:

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the Assassin’s Creed brand into an iconic franchise. We’re thrilled to create an Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix, and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

Peter Friedlander, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix added:

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin’s Creed is beloved for. From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

Netflix will have to work hard to help fans of the franchise forget the mess that was the 2016 Assassin’s Creed live adaption film starring Michael Fassbender that absolutely flopped in theaters.

No release date has been revealed, BUT based on the success of Netflix’s other original series based on a video game, The Witcher, Assassin’s Creed could do very well on the streaming service.

Assassin’s Creed joins the slate of TV projects from Ubisoft Film & Television’s which includes Tom Clancy’s The Division (Netflix), Rabbids (Lionsgate), Just Dance (Screen Gems), Beyond Good & Evil (Netflix), the independent feature Werewolves Within, the current series Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Apple TV+) and Rabbids Invasion (season 4 on Netflix) and others.

—

Photo: Netflix / Assassin’s Creed