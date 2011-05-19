50 Cent Lands Role In New Film “Odd Thomas”



50 Cent is once again set to grace the big screen now that he’s been named as the latest addition to a Stephen Sommers directed film.

The owner of Cheetah Vision Films has joined the cast of “Odd Thomas”, a supernatural thriller based on the Dean Koontz bestselling novel.

According to Variety, 50 will play Shamus Cocobolo, a blind deejay who helps the hero uncover a Satanic plot.

Starring alongside 50 will be Addison Timlin, Willem Dafoe, Patton Oswalt, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Nico Tortorella.

“Odd Thomas” will begin production in Santa Fe, N.M.

As previously reported 50 recently wrapped the Bruce Willis-Ryan Phillippe film “Set Up.”