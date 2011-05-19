Beyonce Reveals “4” Album Cover, Release Date



Beyonce has released the official cover for her new album 4.

As previously reported, Bey revealed the title is symbolic and represents the birthdays of herself and her mother, as well as her wedding date.

“We all have special numbers in our lives, and 4 is that for me. It’s the day I was born. My mother’s birthday, and a lot of my friends’ birthdays, are on the fourth; April 4 is my wedding date.”



Now with the album officially titled, Beyonce’s revealed that the project will hit stores June 28th.

On her official website Beyonce also revealed the album’s cover showing her clad in fur with the number four beside her.

Check out Bey’s new cover below.