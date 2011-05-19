Jay-Z Performs At New York’s Roseland Ballroom, Pharrell, Swizz Beatz, Fabolous Attend [Photos]



Jay-Z took to New York’s Roseland Ballroom Wednesday where he performed for Adult Swim’s “upfront soiree.”

As previously reported Jay is set to announce a new development deal with the network for an original animated series.

During last night’s performance Jigga not only played his hits and rapped over the Boodocks theme song, he was joined by a number of his celebrity friends and supporters including Kid Cudi, Fabolous, and Alicia Keys’ husband Swizz Beatz.

Other attendees included Pharrell and Neyo who posed for pictures backstage.

Check out pictures from Jay-Z’s Roseland Ballroom performance below.

