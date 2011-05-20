Diddy Changes Name, Again [Video]

Diddy Changes His Name To “Swag”



Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs can’t stop, won’t stop changing his name. The Bad Boy recently changed it yet again, to SWAG.

Diddy, or SWAG recently took to Twitter to announce name change, even switching his Twitter name from @iamdiddy to @iamswag.

This is just one of several nicknames Combs has held over his career. Orginally called “Puff Daddy”, Combs later shortened it to “Puff” only to re-christen himself “P. Diddy” a short time later. After losing the P, Combs has now embraced SWAG.

Peep The Video: