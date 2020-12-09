The Creative Class Honoree: Guapdad 4000

Honoree: Guapdad 4000

The Grind: Rapper

Find Him: @guapdad4000

Guapdad 4000’s debut album, Dior Deposits, is a much needed break in what some call a monotonous time in music. Of Black and Filipino decent, he credits both of his grandmothers for passing down their unshakable work ethic, confidence and boldness—the latter evidenced by his decision to share past mental health challenges. While most pick a lane and stay there, Guapdad finds comfort in duality, saying “you can still be confident in actions and sad about things in general”.

Building a lifestyle brand is important to the rapper and designer, who aspired to be integrated into the lives of fans in a meaningful way. If this season of Guapdad’s life could be described in a word, it would be evolving. With healing came growth, and this self-proclaimed former liar uses honesty and authenticity in everything he touches, from lifestyle merch to music, to the team he keeps around him. He credits his manager, Sam Lancaster, as the person who opened the biggest door for him and the person that keeps him in check when his music, which he uses as his diary, gets out of pocket.

Guapdad’s current life is a constant reminder in the power of planning. Despite challenges he’s kept moving forward and manifesting the growth he desires. With a new record on the horizon to be released on 88rising, the work doesn’t stop.