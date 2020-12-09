Creativity must be encouraged, harnessed and celebrated—always. This year, each of Hip-Hop Wired’s picks for iOne Digital’s Creative Class all have one thing in common: They’ve actively pushed culture forward. These leaders have each carved out careers dedicated to impacting lives by innovating and charging ahead in their respective fields. The 2020 honorees include Dr. Sunyatta Amen, founder of wellness brand Calabash Tea & Tonic; rappers Flo Milli, Substantial, and Guapdad 4000 and Spotify executive Carl Chery. Despite a tumultuous year, each has managed to continue being a light for many during dark times.


Creative Class
The Creative Class Honoree: Guapdad 4000

Talking to rapper and designer Guapdad 4000 is like talking to your highly intelligent, creative, yet somehow still super relatable…
12.09.20
Creative Class
The Creative Class Honoree: Substantial

Substantial is both thoughtful and intentional with his words, two hallmarks of a wordsmith, and a credit to his name.…
12.09.20
Creative Class
Hip Hop Wired: iOne Digital’s Creative Class 2020

Creativity must be encouraged, harnessed and celebrated—always. This year’s list of Hip-Hop Wired’ Creative Class of honorees have actively pushed…
12.10.20
Creative Class
The Creative Class Honoree: Carl Chery

Carl Cherry knows music. He knows who is elite, who is talented, what a hit sounds like and who’s up…
12.09.20
Creative Class
The Creative Class Honoree: Flo Milli

It’s been a big year for rapper Flo Milli. The 20 year old released her debut project, Ho Why Is…
12.09.20
Creative Class
The Creative Class Honoree: Dr. Sunyatta Amen

Descending from a long line of herbalists and herb masters, is Dr. Sunyatta Amen. As a neuropathic physician Amen treats…
12.09.20