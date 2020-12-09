The Creative Class Honoree: Dr. Sunyatta Amen

Honoree: Dr. Sunyatta Amen

The Grind: Naturopathic physician, herbalist and entrepreneur

Find Her: @calabashtea

Dr. Sunyatta Amen proudly followed in her family’s footsteps. As a naturopathic physician, she treats the whole person, not just their symptoms, using traditional ancient medicines, counseling, botanical medicine, and nutrition. She’s also an entrepreneur. Her company, Calabash Tea & Tonic has been a staple in Washington, DC for more than 15 years. In 2019, Amen opened a second location in the Brookland section of the same city.

Now the doctor, and her brand, is helping a generation reimagine both healthcare and self-care.

Calabash Tea & Tonic offers all things for body health and support, from teas and tonics to body care and spices. Dr. Amen’s one stop shop puts a new lens on meaningful patronage for Black-owned businesses and how they can re-shape and impact our communities. She uses her platform to offer lessons on how the ingredients in store treat certain ailments, how to pair the herbs, and what to take home with you for later.

Dr. Amen is a proponent of in decolonizing wellness, an ideology that focuses on healthcare and self care sans chemically altered products, with a focus on herbs and other natural treatments. Thanks to her e-store, more and more people have the ability to improve their health the natural way.