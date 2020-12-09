The Creative Class Honoree: Substantial

Honoree: Substantial

The Grind: Rapper, educator and entrepreneur

Find Him: @substantialmusic

Substantial is both thoughtful and intentional with his words, two hallmarks of a champion rapper and wordsmith, and a credit to his name. What he says carries weight, and aligns with him being tapped as an instructor at Omega School, and business mentor in the company he owns with his wife, Substantial Art and Music. His journey in the music industry has largely been shaped from learning the inner workings of the business, valuing checks over clout and legacy building over instant gratification—evidenced by the fact that he owns over 90% of his catalog.

His latest release, Dirty Sneakers, has made inroads on the charts and adds to his impressive body of work, which boasts 39 projects and counting. When you are on the grind, it’s easy to use your family’s financial well-being as a reason for missing out on time with them, but Substantial takes another approach. He believes being present with his family is what’s best for not only their well-being, but his. That’s why he’s applying lessons he’s been taught through twenty years in the industry like “only leaving your house if you make more money outside than staying in”, and diversifying his income.

Substantial is the perfect example of creating your own lane, and navigating it well.