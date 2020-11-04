Real Cosplay Sh*t: Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up ‘Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’ To Celebrate Mileena’s Return

If you didn’t know, Mileena is back, and WB Games and NetherRealm Studios teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion to celebrate the occasion.

Megan Thee Stallion’s love for all things nerdy is no secret, so it should come as no surprise that she was down for this idea. The leader of the Hot Girls and anime fan dropped a video on her Instagram account, and in it, she is getting her cosplay on, dressed up as the deadly half Tarkatan blood and Edenian clone of Princess Kitana.

While cheeked out, Megan is rocking Mileena’s drip and while holding her signature deadly twin sais. Megan even has the Mileena’s frightening Tarkatan grill.

Mileena was announced alongside other Kombat Pack 2 DLC characters Rain and Rambo back in October. They will arrive in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, the next-gen version of the insanely popular fighting game. Players can look forward to playing it when it arrives on November 17 on PS5 and Xbox Series X for FREE via Microsoft’s smart delivery system and Sony’s upgrade system.

We are patiently waiting for Mileena’s gameplay trailer to arrive. Until that day comes, you can watch Megan Thee Stallion, and her knees bring Mileena to life below.

—

Photo: Megan Thee Stallion / Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate