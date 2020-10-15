HHW Gaming: Rain Divinely Issues The Smoothest of Fades In New ‘Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate’ Trailer

The announcement of Rambo coming to Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate totally outshined the addition of Rain and Mileena, BUT a new gameplay trailer featuring the demi-god helps him reclaim his thunder.

WB Games and NetherRealm released the first of three gameplay trailers for the new Kombatants coming to Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate. In it, we see Rain in action, and based on the moves he is pulling off and the fades he is delivering in the trailer, he will quickly become a favorite of MK 11 players.

The son of the god Argus smoothly combines his martial arts skills with his deadly katar and the ability to control water and lightning, open dimensional rifts to a previously unknown water realm and even liquefy himself to avoid oncoming attacks. Rain will officially join the MK 11 roster on November 17, along with fan-favorite Mileena and Rambo, when the Kombat Pack 2 is released.

These new characters will also help bring Mortal Kombat 11 into the world of next-generation gaming when the title switches over to Ultimate. Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate preorders are available beginning today for $59.99. Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait till October 22.

You can peep Rain in action below.

—

Photo: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios