HHW Gaming: Rambo Is Bringing His Guns & Bow To ‘Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate,’ Gamers React

Mortal Kombat definitely stands out from other fighting games. This is not only because of the fades you can issue in the game but also due to the range of characters you can play with. Thursday’s announcement of the addition of this popular film character hammers home that point.

Mortal Kombat 11 Kombatant’s worst nightmare will arrive when Kombat Pack 2 drops. Today (Oct.8), WB Games announced that Rambo will join Mileena, who MK fans have been screaming for as well as the demi-god/ninja Rain will be joining the fighting game’s massive roster of fighters.

Unlike the addition of T-800 Terminator, which did have Arnold Schwarzenegger’s likeness but not his voice, Rambo will have both because Sylvestor Stallone did supply his voice acting skills for the character in the game. Now, if you ever wanted to see Rambo face off against the Terminator or RoboCop, Mortal Kombat 11 will give you that opportunity for that dream match.

Along with the announcement of the three new Kombatants, WB Games also revealed Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate, which is the games step into the world of next-generation gaming. Mortal Kombat 11 will offer gamers the “definitive Mortal Kombat 11 experience,” which will feature the three new playable characters and the previously released Mortal Kombat 11 main game, Kombat Pack 1 and Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expansion.

Owners of either PS5 or Xbox Series X will get a free upgrade via PlayStation 5’s upgrade system or Microsoft’s Smart Delivery feature. Next-gen players can look forward to 4K dynamic resolution, enhanced visuals, improved loading times, and cross-generation console compatibility for select modes.

The three character’s announcement trailer didn’t show any moves or fatalities, but we are sure that WB Games will be sharing gameplay reveal trailers for each of them. Kombat Pack 2 will arrive with Mortal Kombat 11 on November 17 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia and is available for preorder.

Those who preorder the game will receive the Time Warriors Skin Pack at launch featuring three new character skin variants, including “Dark Web” Noob Saibot, “HCF” (Halt and Catch Fire) Liu Kang, and “Blood Moon” Skarlet.

As you can imagine, gamers are reacting to the announcement of Rambo coming to Mortal Kombat 11. Most of the reactions are positive, while there is some confusion about his addition. BUT, honestly, are you really shocked that a game that has allowed players to use Jason Vorhees, The Predator, The Terminator, RoboCop, and Freddy Kreuger will now add Rambo? You shouldn’t be.

You can peep the announcement trailer as well as the addition of John Rambo to the game below.

Photo: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios