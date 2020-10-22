HHW Gaming: Rambo Draws First Blood In His ‘Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’ Reveal Trailer

We got to see Rain hand out of the smoothest of fades last week. Now it’s Rambo’s turn.

When it was first announced that Rambo was one of the playable characters coming in Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate’s second Kombat Pack, there was a mix of excitement and utter confusion. Granted, if you have been playing Mortal Kombat for the past couple of years, you wouldn’t have been so shocked at the addition of the iconic action movie hero because the game has a penchant of bringing film characters to game like The Terminator, Leatherface, Jason Vorhees, Freddy Kreuger, Robocop, The Predator and the Xenomorph from the Alien movie franchise.

Now, finally, we get see Rambo, the legendary former Special Forces soldier in action. In the trailer, Rambo, who is voiced by Sylvester Stallone (thank goodness), uses his military training and survival skills to put hands and feet on combatants. Rambo can either come in close and brutalize you with his signature combat knife or keep you at bay with his trusty bow and arrow and machine gun. Rambo’s expertise in hand-to-hand skills is also on full display in the trailer as he puts a beat down on his foes using vicious takedowns, combined with traps and his brutal strength.

Fans of the Rambo franchise will also be happy to know skin variants inspired by the First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II, and Rambo III films are in the game. Rambo and Rain help bring Mortal Kombat 11 into the world of next-generation gaming when the title switches over to Ultimate. Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate preorders are available now for $59.99. Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait till October 22.

While we patiently await the arrival of Mileena’s gameplay trailer, you can peep Rambo in action below.

Photo: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios