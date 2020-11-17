Woman Accused Of Setting Up Mo3’s Murder Speaks Out

For whatever reason, it seems like rappers have become easy targets in the state of Texas. This comes as Mo3, Boosie Badazz, and Benny The Butcher have all been shot in the past week with Mo3 having lost his life in what some assumed was a set-up in the Lone Star State.

Now after being the subject of rumors that she had something to do with the death of Mo3, the woman who was with Mo before he was killed has spoken out on her Facebook page after being radio silent since his shocking murder.

Speaking like someone who’d known Mo3 for a minute and the work he put in to get into the music game, the young woman in question wrote, “Damn MoMo Ion think I ever cried like this before. I was rooting for you & you had so much more to show the world they don’t even know!!! I feel robbed. These people only knew what you showed them, but I got to see the side they didn’t see & I appreciate that.”

Continuing to spill her heart out on the post, the young woman referred to Mo3 as her “best friend” before coming to terms with her belief that “God makes no mistakes and I have to accept his answer.”

For those who aren’t familiar with the story, Mo3 was stalked by unknown gunmen after leaving said woman’s house last week in Dallas. After a car chase on the I-95 freeway, Mo3 crashed his car and tried to flee on foot before being gunned down by his assailants. He passed away from his gunshot wounds. No arrests have been made in connection to his murder.

Whether or not this post is enough to quell talk of her being a part of his murder remains to be seen, but ultimately people will believe what they want to and the truth is something that only the parties involved will know at the end of the day.

Check out the post below and let us know your thoughts on the situation.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHodr12AOkp/ [post has since been deleted]

—

Photo: Getty