Benny The Butcher Reportedly Shot In The Leg In Houston

Benny The Butcher is the latest rapper in the state of Texas to suffer from a gunshot wound to the leg, and his condition is still largely unknown. According to still-developing reports, the Buffalo, N.Y. rapper was at a local Walmart where a group of men attempted to rob him and his crew.

TMZ has the breaking news:

Houston PD tells TMZ … the New York rapper was in town Saturday and visiting a local Walmart with a couple friends in tow. While they were in their car in the lot, we’re told a car with 5 guys inside pulled up next to them and whipped out guns … demanding their chains.

Apparently, Benny and co. were moving too slow for the alleged robbers’ liking … and cops say one of the 5 fired a round into Benny’s leg, which caused the crooks to flee. We’re told Benny and his friends booked it too, but eventually pulled over and called the police.

This comes just as Boosie Badazz is recovering from gunshot wounds after assailants opened fire on a sprinter van he was traveling in, also suffering from a bullet in the leg as well.

Whatever is going on in Texas, we’re hoping that Benny THe Butcher and Boosie Badazz both remain safe and pull through.

—

Photo: Getty