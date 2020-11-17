HHW Gaming: Oxford University Study Shows Playing Social Games Like “Animal Crossing” Are “Good For Well Being”

It’s no secret, playing video games does affect your moods. But just how much? An Oxford University study has shared some interesting findings.

The Oxford Internet Institute research focused on anonymized data shared by the developers of both Animal Crossing: New Horizon and EA’s Plants vs. Zombies detailing how many hours players logged in each game. The playtime logs were then linked with a survey that asked the 3,274 gamers over 18 who took part in the study about their well-being.

The gamers were also asked about how they felt about their experiences playing the game. Prof Andrew Przybylski, who led the study, revealed that he was “surprised” by the results.

Per BBC:

“If you play Animal Crossing for four hours a day, every single day, you’re likely to say you feel significantly happier than someone who doesn’t,” he said.

“That doesn’t mean Animal Crossing by itself makes you happy.”