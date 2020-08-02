CLOSE
HomeGadgets And GamingGaming

HHW Gaming: Human Things’ Genki Portable Nintendo Switch Dock Now Available

It not only takes the place of the Switch docking accessory by pairing Nintendo Switch with any TV that has a USB-C port, but it will also charge the hybrid gaming console as well as any other device. 

Genki Covert Dock

Source: Genki / Genki Covert Dock

The ability to pair your Nintendo Switch with any TV without having to bring the dock is now a reality.

Human Things’ portable Genki Covert Dock, which was one of the most funded gaming hardware projects on Kickstarter last year, is now available for purchase. The pocket-sized peripheral does it all. It not only takes the place of the Switch docking accessory by pairing Nintendo Switch with any TV that has a USB-C port, but it will also charge the hybrid gaming console as well as any other device.

Genki Covert Dock

Source: Genki / Genki Covert Dock

That’s not all it does either, other key features include:

  • 90% smaller than the native Switch Dock and 22% smaller than native Switch charger

  • The first-ever charger with built-in HDMI display, allowing the Switch to output 1080p to TV

  • A safe third-party Nintendo Switch dock that controls both the power flow and docking data in one device (Human Things’ engineer wrote an article on how Switches get damaged by previous third-party docks on Reddit, that was featured on Ars Technica)

  • Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology replaces silicon providing higher efficiency, cooler operation, and a smaller carbon footprint

  • Charging is compliant with Nintendo Switch standards and Power Delivery (PD) 3.0

  • 30 watts so it’s able to fast-charge the Switch, smartphones, tablets, and even many USB-C powered laptops

  • Doesn’t require any additional software installation, device drivers or hardware adapters

  • Foldable prongs eliminate snags when you pack it on the go

  • Global adapters that easily slide on and off for use in over 180 countries

Genki Covert Dock

Source: Genki / Genki Covert Dock

You can purchase a Genki Covert Dock for $74.99 on the company’s website.

Photo: Genki / Genki Covert Dock

HHW Gaming , Nintendo Switch , video games

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
15 itemsLoud Records 25th Anniversary Concert
Purple Tape Posse: Twitter Salutes Raekwon On 25th Anniversary Of ‘Only Built 4 Cuban Linx’
08.02.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close