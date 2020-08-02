HHW Gaming: Human Things’ Genki Portable Nintendo Switch Dock Now Available

The ability to pair your Nintendo Switch with any TV without having to bring the dock is now a reality.

Human Things’ portable Genki Covert Dock, which was one of the most funded gaming hardware projects on Kickstarter last year, is now available for purchase. The pocket-sized peripheral does it all. It not only takes the place of the Switch docking accessory by pairing Nintendo Switch with any TV that has a USB-C port, but it will also charge the hybrid gaming console as well as any other device.

That’s not all it does either, other key features include:

90% smaller than the native Switch Dock and 22% smaller than native Switch charger

The first-ever charger with built-in HDMI display, allowing the Switch to output 1080p to TV

A safe third-party Nintendo Switch dock that controls both the power flow and docking data in one device (Human Things’ engineer wrote an article on how Switches get damaged by previous third-party docks on Reddit, that was featured on Ars Technica)

Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology replaces silicon providing higher efficiency, cooler operation, and a smaller carbon footprint

Charging is compliant with Nintendo Switch standards and Power Delivery (PD) 3.0

30 watts so it’s able to fast-charge the Switch, smartphones, tablets, and even many USB-C powered laptops

Doesn’t require any additional software installation, device drivers or hardware adapters

Foldable prongs eliminate snags when you pack it on the go

Global adapters that easily slide on and off for use in over 180 countries

You can purchase a Genki Covert Dock for $74.99 on the company’s website.

—

Photo: Genki / Genki Covert Dock