Dutchess of Dunceville Khloe Kardashian Dumpster Dives Once Again, After Seemingly Confirming Relationship with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are officially back together.

According to published reports, one week after reportedly unfollowing Thompson on social media after Larsa Pippen spilled the gallon of tea revealing that she “had Tristan first,” the third eldest Kardashian decided to take to social media to do some light flexing.

On Monday (Nov 16), after winning the People’s Choice Award, Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to share the massive arrangement of white and pink flowers sent by Thompson. In the video, their 2-year-old daughter True Thompson can be seen holding the accompanying card, while standing next to the oversized bouquet.

“Did I get flowers from your daddy?” Khloe said from behind the camera. “Oh, you’re reading it? He says, ‘Congratulations on winning People’s Choice!’ Thank you!”

Khloe Kardashian, who was dragged online on Sunday (Nov 15) after posting her acceptance face and once again revealing a new “look”, decided to allow the flowers and True to do the confirming of her and Tristan’s on-again, off-again romance.

While the news of the two being an item in public is making headlines, many insiders state that the couple has actually been reunited for months. According to US Weekly, the two have been secretly working on their relationship as a couple and have even been “acting as if they are married.”

“It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways, especially once he’s on the road and working again, but they have spent so much time trying to heal from past wrongdoings, so this isn’t her main focus at this point,” a source reportedly told the publication. “She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time. They have been acting like a married couple. Everything is really coming around, and Khloé is hopeful about their future.”

While the two of them are focused on the future, Kim Kardashian’s ex bestie is spilling tea from the past after her explosive interview last week. As previously reported, During an in-depth interview with The Hollywood Raw podcast, Larsa Pippen claims to have canoodled with Khloe Kardashian’s ex-hubby, Tristan Thompson before Khloé.

“Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed,” Pippen said. “I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them.”

After the introduction, Pippen recalls that “A week later, or 10 days later, he started seeing Khloé. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever.”