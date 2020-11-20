Cardi B Calls Out Haters After Being Named ‘Billboard’s’ Woman of the Year

Congratulations are in order to Cardi B for being named Billboard’s 2020 Woman of the Year. It’s no surprise that she celebrated her prestigious title with fans on social media, dedicating the smoke to all of her critics and haters for doubting her throughout her career.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Bronx native delivered the sassy response bare-faced while standing in the doorway of her expansive closet peeking in the background.

“Morning y’all, it’s your girl Cardi B, and yes, I am Woman of the Year. For you cry babies like, ‘What? She only got one song.’ Yeah, I got that song, b*tch,” she gloated in a silk robe with a matching scarf covering her bayang.

“You know, the one that sold the most, the one that streamed the most,” she continued. “The one that had Republicans crying on Fox News about it. The one that’s about to be six-times platinum in, like, three months. The one that had your grandma popping her pussy on TikTok. Yeah, bitch, that one.”

In case you’re confused about which song she’s referencing, it’s her Megan Thee Stallion assisted hit “WAP” which amassed 93 million streams in seven days of its release and went viral on TikTok following the seductive choreography from the music video.

“I’ve been informing y’all about your senators, I’ve been informing y’all about districts and midterm elections,” she continued. “Using my money, my own money, to meet up with these candidates like Bernie. Flying out, tired after shows. Yeah, that was me, b*tch.”

Her post was accompanied by a caption dedicated to her supportive fans. “Thank you BARDIGANG with out y’all encouraging while the world 🌍 was against me and criticizing every move I wouldn’t have gotten here everyday and use my voice for a change.”

See the full clip below.