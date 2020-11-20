Jeezy Talks Squashing Beef With Gucci Mane, Addresses Jeannie Mai’s White Meat/Dark Meat Comments

Jeezy is setting the record straight across the board.

After a historic and monumental night on Thursday (Nov. 19) during his highly anticipated Verzuz battle with fellow Trap legend, Gucci Mane, Jeezy sat down with The Morning Hustle to address his newly squashed beef, among many other topics.

In regards to what lead up to him and Gucci Mane squashing their 15-year beef, Jeezy reveals that he felt the resolution needed to happen.

“I didn’t realize that today was going to be like this, because initially, I was just going in for what it was,” Jeezy said. “But then I started thinking about the generation coming up behind us because I am watching these kids die every day and it’s just like ‘how ya’ll get out the hood and make money and this happens to ya’ll’.”

Jeezy went onto reveal that the recent string of street beef-related deaths helped him understand that he and GuWop carry a certain responsibility to help guide the future.

“I was thinking about Pop Smoke, King Von, Bankroll Fresh, Doe B, and Mo3 and just watching things unfold in real-time of how they move and stuff, it almost seems like they are acting like what they think it should be like and I thought to myself what would ‘Pac say or do because I loved ‘Pac as an artist and revolutionary. So [last night] I began to think, how would ‘Pac go about this if he had a clear head and I take a lot of that to heart and understood my position but then it was like ‘how do I go about it.'”

While Jeezy was reconciling his past beef, he also addressed his recent rumored diss track towards both 50 Cent and Freddie Gibbs noting that the track wasn’t a “diss” but more so therapy for him to let things go.

“The song to me was therapy,” Jeezy said. “It was blocking my blessings with other people, it made me not want to do things for people that I should because of the trauma of being burnt.”

Switching gears to his new life, Jeezy discussed the controversy regarding his fiancee Jeanie Mai’s 2014 comments regarding her then