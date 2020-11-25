HHW Gaming: ‘Shaq Signature Challenge,’ & More Rewards Coming In Season 3 of MYTeam In ‘NBA 2K21’

Tis the season the give, and NBA 2K21 is playing Santa handing out gifts to its loyal 2K community.

Visual Concepts announced that MyTeam Season 3, dubbed the “Season of Giving,” is launching today in NBA 2K21 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, PC, and Stadia. In the spirit of the holiday season, NBA 2K21 will be blessing the 2K community with tons of new players, rewards, challenges, and more.

Here is some of the new content that players can look forward to from MyTeam Season 3:

A new level 40 prize: Galaxy Opal Dwyane Wade. There will be 45 total levels this season, with extra prizes through levels 41-45;

New Triple Threat and 5v5 ‘Spotlight Challenges’ with current and former NBA stars;

New ‘Shaq Signature Challenge’ puts players in the 2000 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Western Conference Finals, with a grand prize HOF Badge inspired by Shaq and Diamond Shoe;

New ‘Season of Giving’ packs featuring Pink Diamond Headliners in each pack. Collect all the headliners to earn Galaxy Opal Wilt Chamberlain;

New Galaxy Opal Baron Davis reward after completing select events and challenges;

MyTEAM Black Friday deals, 12 Days of Giving leading into the NBA Season Restart on December 22, deals, and more.

This is the first update to MyTeam since the launch of NBA 2K21 Next-Gen (peep our full review) and continues the franchise’s new season structure approach to the popular game mode. For more information about the MyTeam Season 3, head here for the latest courtside report and watch the trailer below.

Photo: Visual Concepts/ NBA 2K21