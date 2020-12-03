Real Hip-Hoppers have been aware of Joyner Lucas’ lyrical expertise for quite some time now. Alhough he continues to fly under the radar for the most part, the Boston MC isn’t stressing the lack of recognition he’s getting and taking it all in stride.

With two 2020 albums under his belt in Evolution and ADHD Joyner Lucas’ been making some good noise and has decided to finally give a rare interview to none other than your favorite morning trio, The Breakfast Club. For damn near one hour the “I’m Not A Racist” opened up on everything from the roots of his beef with Logic to getting death threats for working with Ashanti?! Wtf?!

So sit back and read up on the 10 Things We Learned from Joyner Lucas on The Breakfast Club.

Joyner says he stopped doing interviews a while ago because he didn’t like how they’d “twist the narratives” and turn his words into “click-bait” for the sake of controversy. He also took issue with how unprepared interviewers were which made him feel like it was a favor for his label or something.

